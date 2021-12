headset

Benjamin Mendy Of Manchester City « on: Today at 12:15:53 PM »



If he is found guilty he will go down as a monster, and not just a dirty rapist.





Someone said it might be a sex ring case this one - I wouldn't now rule it out given how they keep totting up the charges.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17037710/benjamin-mendy-charged-fresh-rape-count/ another rape charge added to the other six he is facing.













https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17037710/benjamin-mendy-charged-fresh-rape-count/ another rape charge added to the other six he is facing.
If he is found guilty he will go down as a monster, and not just a dirty rapist.
Someone said it might be a sex ring case this one - I wouldn't now rule it out given how they keep totting up the charges.
It's not a good luck on footballers and Man City this one. From a role model point of view.