Author Topic: 5G - CONSPIRECY NUTS BURN MAST  (Read 112 times)
« on: Today at 07:25:11 AM »
IN DERBY ---- IT GOES TO SHOW THE IS SOME FRUIT LOOPS OUT THERE monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17110756/moment-phone-tower-torched-conspiracy-nuts/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:11 AM »
Lived near Milton Keynes until I moved back up here earlier in the year, MK was a 5G test area, the foil hat wearers burnt a couple down and protested most weekends, that was a couple of years ago and strangely no one has had their brains fried yet 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:02:53 AM »
A couple of years you say......
