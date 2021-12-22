Welcome,
December 22, 2021, 09:23:01 AM
5G - CONSPIRECY NUTS BURN MAST
Topic: 5G - CONSPIRECY NUTS BURN MAST
headset
Posts: 4 046
5G - CONSPIRECY NUTS BURN MAST
Today
at 07:25:11 AM »
IN DERBY ---- IT GOES TO SHOW THE IS SOME FRUIT LOOPS OUT THERE
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17110756/moment-phone-tower-torched-conspiracy-nuts/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 356
Re: 5G - CONSPIRECY NUTS BURN MAST
Today
at 08:39:11 AM »
Lived near Milton Keynes until I moved back up here earlier in the year, MK was a 5G test area, the foil hat wearers burnt a couple down and protested most weekends, that was a couple of years ago and strangely no one has had their brains fried yet
