Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2021, 09:22:55 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mercy Muroki
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Mercy Muroki (Read 52 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 046
Mercy Muroki
«
on:
Today
at 07:23:07 AM »
calls it right in her article over the ' wet wipe wokies ' out there!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17111933/crime-to-have-views-mercy-muroki/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 356
Re: Mercy Muroki
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:41:18 AM »
Yeah, luckily a judge has finally found the nuts to say enough is enough, police should only be recording crimes not possible thought crimes
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...