December 22, 2021, 07:44:09 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Duzza Throws his arrows today
Author
Topic: Duzza Throws his arrows today (Read 178 times)
headset
Posts: 4 054
Duzza Throws his arrows today
«
on:
Today
Today at 07:03:42 AM
IN THE AFTERNOON SESSION AT THE ALLY PALLY.
I'VE HAD MY PEARL DIVER ON HIM TO WIN THE WORLDS.
I'VE COVERED IT WITH A PEARL ON GERWYN PRICE.
THE MRS HAD A QUID ON SHERROCK & SHES NOW OUT .
CAN DUZZA FIND SOME FORM - CMON DUZZA LAD.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/glen-durrant-world-championships-darts-22538654#comments-wrap
headset
Posts: 4 054
Re: Duzza Throws his arrows today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 04:07:25 PM
Duzza done over 3-0.... he is in a right mess as a darts player.
The fact he has banked a few quid probably softens the blow somewhat.
Some crash inform he has had.
Can/will he bounce back next year or will look call it a day.
I would give it another year - try and go out on a bit of a high - he still has the titles he has won to his name---so its not all bad
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 686
Re: Duzza Throws his arrows today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 04:35:56 PM
Was going to watch that too
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 45 720
Re: Duzza Throws his arrows today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 04:43:39 PM
Hes done
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 686
Re: Duzza Throws his arrows today
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 05:55:42 PM
Youre done
Tory Cunt
Loading...