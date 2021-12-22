Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2021
Author Topic: Duzza Throws his arrows today  (Read 178 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:03:42 AM »
IN THE AFTERNOON SESSION AT THE ALLY PALLY.

I'VE HAD MY PEARL DIVER ON HIM TO WIN THE WORLDS.

I'VE COVERED IT WITH A PEARL ON GERWYN PRICE.

THE MRS HAD A QUID ON SHERROCK & SHES NOW OUT .

CAN DUZZA FIND SOME FORM - CMON DUZZA LAD.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/glen-durrant-world-championships-darts-22538654#comments-wrap
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:07:25 PM »
Duzza done over 3-0.... he is in a right mess as a darts player.



The fact he has banked a few quid probably softens the blow somewhat.


Some crash inform he has had.

Can/will he bounce back next year or will look call it a day.

I would give it another year - try and go out on a bit of a high - he still has the titles he has won to his name---so its not all bad
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:56 PM »
Was going to watch that too
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:43:39 PM »
Hes done
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:55:42 PM »
Youre done
Tory Cunt
