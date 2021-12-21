Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 318





Posts: 7 318

Wee Jimmy Cancels Hogmanay « on: Today at 04:56:41 PM » Will the jocks just ignore her and go out anyway?



"Nicola Sturgeon tells MSPs that Omicron has firmly established itself as the dominate strain in Scotland - it is nearly 63% of all cases



In light of the Covid threat, the first minister says that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations - including Edinburgh's famous street party - "will not proceed"



She adds that sporting fixtures, including football matches, will be "effectively spectator-free" from 26 December until at least mid-January



Ms Sturgeon had already said there would be no change to the rules or advice around Christmas Day, but she reiterates guidance that people should limit their contacts from 27 December



The FM's statement says that it remains the Scottish government's priority to "open schools as normal" after the holidays



Scotland's Covid cases have increased by more than 50% in the past week with a 161% jump in those aged 20 to 24"