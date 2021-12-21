gets his wedge out to the tune of 1 billion again to help the hospitality industry.They must be fearing the worst for that line business.Generally low-paid workers with very little savings.That's why I was amazed at the lefties OTR wanting the concourses shut down last weekWanting to put people out of jobs the dirty two faced bastards ....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17104915/rishi-sunak-announces-6k-grants-and-sick-pay/

The lefties fucking love a lock down. State control is what Socialism/communism are all about.



The lefties fucking love a lock down. State control is what Socialism/communism are all about.

They don't give a fuck about people being out of work cos they expect the state (ie tax payer) to cough up for them