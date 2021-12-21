Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rishi Sunak  (Read 36 times)
« on: Today at 04:33:54 PM »
gets his wedge out to the tune of 1 billion again to help the hospitality industry.

They must be fearing the worst for that line business.

Generally low-paid workers with very little savings.

That's why I was amazed at the lefties OTR wanting the concourses shut down last week

Wanting to put people out of jobs the dirty two faced bastards ....:wanker:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17104915/rishi-sunak-announces-6k-grants-and-sick-pay/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:55:00 PM »
The lefties fucking love a lock down. State control is what Socialism/communism are all about.

They don't give a fuck about people being out of work cos they expect the state (ie tax payer) to cough up for them
