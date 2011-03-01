Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This why you should live in a caravan  (Read 131 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 353


« on: Today at 01:33:14 PM »
and keep all your assets in cash and gold 

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/tarmac-fraudster-who-left-customer-22530167
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 218



« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:24:41 PM »
Cracking job in prosecuting and confiscating  jc jc jc
headset
Posts: 4 031


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:41:52 PM »
Yes agreed on this one it's not often they get it right and, get a result

most of the thieving/bastards generally have their stolen/assets squirreled away
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 570

Fuck the pope


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:15:18 PM »
I bet they have plastic sheets on the sofa
