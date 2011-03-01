Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2021, 08:18:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This why you should live in a caravan
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This why you should live in a caravan (Read 131 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 353
This why you should live in a caravan
«
on:
Today
at 01:33:14 PM »
and keep all your assets in cash and gold
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/tarmac-fraudster-who-left-customer-22530167
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 218
Re: This why you should live in a caravan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:24:41 PM »
Cracking job in prosecuting and confiscating
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 031
Re: This why you should live in a caravan
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:41:52 PM »
Yes agreed on this one it's not often they get it right and, get a result
most of the thieving/bastards generally have their stolen/assets squirreled away
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 570
Fuck the pope
Re: This why you should live in a caravan
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:15:18 PM »
I bet they have plastic sheets on the sofa
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...