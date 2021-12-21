Welcome,
December 21, 2021, 03:09:41 PM
Footy behind closed doors in Wales
Author
Topic: Footy behind closed doors in Wales (Read 77 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 351
Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
on:
Today
at 09:57:49 AM »
The idiot school teacher who they've elected has banned crowds from all sporting events from 26th
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 684
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:05:29 AM »
At least the fans will have more time at home with their sheep.
Winston
Winston
Offline
Posts: 557
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:35:59 PM »
Suspect the same announcement will be made about Scotland later today
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 229
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:11 PM »
Amazing how the BBC and Sky keep lauding Sturgeon and Drakeford even though their Covid response has been an utter failure. I wonder why?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 494
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:15:48 PM »
Go on then, why?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 351
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:26:20 PM »
They've been a lot more lockdown happy but I'm pretty sure it's had next to no impact on deaths.
Just heard on the news that the Welsh government are going to implement fines for people who don't work from home if they can
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 229
Re: Footy behind closed doors in Wales
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:23:17 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:15:48 PM
Go on then, why?
Because Sturgeon and Drakeford are not Johnson ,and they are rabid remainders. Its suits Sky and BBC to use them to get at Johnson and Brexit. They cant really use Sir Kneelalot because he just doesnt cut through. Thought you could have figured that out for yourself TBH.
