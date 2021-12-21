Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2021, 03:09:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Footy behind closed doors in Wales  (Read 77 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 351


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:57:49 AM »
The idiot school teacher who they've elected has banned crowds from all sporting events from 26th  :wanker:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 684


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:05:29 AM »
At least the fans will have more time at home with their sheep.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 557


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:59 PM »
Suspect the same announcement will be made about Scotland later today

Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 229


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:11 PM »
Amazing how the BBC and Sky keep lauding Sturgeon and Drakeford even though their Covid response has been an utter failure. I wonder why?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 494


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
Go on then, why?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 351


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:26:20 PM »
They've been a lot more lockdown happy but I'm pretty sure it's had next to no impact on deaths.

Just heard on the news that the Welsh government are going to implement fines for people who don't work from home if they can 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 229


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:23:17 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:15:48 PM
Go on then, why?

Because Sturgeon and Drakeford are not Johnson ,and they are rabid remainders. Its suits Sky and BBC to use them to get at Johnson and Brexit. They cant really use Sir Kneelalot because he just doesnt cut through. Thought you could have figured that out for yourself TBH.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 