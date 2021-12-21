not for the easily offended like - so don't be getting it out at any appraisal...
I know a lot of it is now out order these days & would get you into trouble at work....
it did give me a laugh when I read it.....
It's something u would see in years gone by in a contractor's bait room or toilet/cleaning area put there as a joke or a piss-take....
OTR - WOULD BLOW UP IF U ASkED ANY OF THEM TO FILL IT IN ...
I like the which ear was it said inhttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17100456/boss-posts-mock-hurt-feeling-report/