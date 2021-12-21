Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2021, 08:47:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: One for any managers/boss type people  (Read 59 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 022


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:08:17 AM »
not for the easily offended like - so don't be getting it out at any appraisal... monkey

I know a lot of it is now out order these days & would get you into trouble at work....


it did give me a laugh when I read it.....

It's something u would see in years gone by in a contractor's bait room or toilet/cleaning area put there as a joke or a piss-take....


OTR - WOULD BLOW UP IF U ASkED ANY OF THEM TO FILL IT IN ...monkey


I like the which ear was it said in


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17100456/boss-posts-mock-hurt-feeling-report/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 