Doomsday - Omicron - Prediction





Flawed data according to this article.









Interesting slant towards the current COVID / OMICRON situation.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10330781/Cabinet-data-gap-backlash-ministers-split-new-Covid-curbs-demand might not be all what it is all made out to be.Flawed data according to this article.Interesting slant towards the current COVID / OMICRON situation.

Some of the data used all the way through has been a disgrace and one of the reasons I find it hard to trust anything that SAGE and other bodies say

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:23:51 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:18:28 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:56:28 AM

Some of the data used all the way through has been a disgrace and one of the reasons I find it hard to trust anything that SAGE and other bodies say

What would you have done differently?

Some of the data used all the way through has been a disgrace and one of the reasons I find it hard to trust anything that SAGE and other bodies say

What would you have done differently?

What would you have done differently?

Off the top of my head:



Would have been a lot clearer on the distinction between death with and from, been a lot more open on the who was really at risk, as per this example been more open on those who have been infected in hospital

Off the top of my head:Would have been a lot clearer on the distinction between death with and from, been a lot more open on the who was really at risk, as per this example been more open on those who have been infected in hospital

I suspected the data was being manipulated when i first learned that a covid death was anyone who had died within 28 days of a positive test. Anyone know if any other country records them like that?

I suspected the data was being manipulated when i first learned that a covid death was anyone who had died within 28 days of a positive test. Anyone know if any other country records them like that?I suspect this may be why we have the highest number of recorded deaths.

Posts: 17 218 Re: Doomsday - Omicron - Prediction « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:53:28 AM » I know the 28 day test to count as a 'covid death' has been questioned, but I do understand that a measure has to be taken somewhere. Certainly some deaths have been counted that maybe shouldn't but you should remember that others have been excluded with people so fucked up by covid that they never recovered at all.



In the first instance I would absolutely have shut down earlier. I've said before that I shut my office two weeks before the first lockdown; it's been estimated that thousands of lives were lost because the gov. failed in this respect. Italy was a disaster zone long before us, being the example to all of what this bloody thing can do. I know plenty who live in Italy and, when they'd woken up, they brought in draconian measures to control movement Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 4 684 Re: Doomsday - Omicron - Prediction « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:03:45 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:53:28 AM I know the 28 day test to count as a 'covid death' has been questioned, but I do understand that a measure has to be taken somewhere. Certainly some deaths have been counted that maybe shouldn't but you should remember that others have been excluded with people so fucked up by covid that they never recovered at all.



In the first instance I would absolutely have shut down earlier. I've said before that I shut my office two weeks before the first lockdown; it's been estimated that thousands of lives were lost because the gov. failed in this respect. Italy was a disaster zone long before us, being the example to all of what this bloody thing can do. I know plenty who live in Italy and, when they'd woken up, they brought in draconian measures to control movement



Good points.



I think that the fact that were an island led a false sense of it wont happen here. Added to that you had 100,000 Chinese students returning to English universities in early January 2020.



Good points.I think that the fact that were an island led a false sense of it wont happen here. Added to that you had 100,000 Chinese students returning to English universities in early January 2020.

Posts: 15 497 Re: Doomsday - Omicron - Prediction « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:43 PM »



It doesnt help that we have a PM who is a bare faced liar and who is facing a rebellion if he imposed tougher sanctions meaning he has to rely on the opposition to bail him out, never a good thing with an 80 odd seat majority. So he wont want to upset his dissenters on the back benches.

For me, bite the bullet and try and carry on, however if the reports are right and unvaccinated people threaten to overwhelm the NHS then were fucked. Then I go all the way back to, its a milder infection more like a cold

Im conflicted this time, experts are saying the omicron strain is more contagious but less likely to cause serious health issues and hospitalisations. They point to South Africa where it was, allegedly first recorded as having less serious consequences regarding deaths and hospital admissions, ah but, they then say their population is younger, more of its population have anti bodies than us Brits. They put countries on the red list, increase restrictions here then take the same countries off the red list. For whatever reason I genuinely think our government is using scare tactics to get people to have their booster.It doesnt help that we have a PM who is a bare faced liar and who is facing a rebellion if he imposed tougher sanctions meaning he has to rely on the opposition to bail him out, never a good thing with an 80 odd seat majority. So he wont want to upset his dissenters on the back benches.For me, bite the bullet and try and carry on, however if the reports are right and unvaccinated people threaten to overwhelm the NHS then were fucked. Then I go all the way back to, its a milder infection more like a coldClusterfuck.

Posts: 10 773Superstar Re: Doomsday - Omicron - Prediction « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:18:49 PM » Anyone in a care home should be injected with this new strain , see how they get on .



Then we will know if its worse than the old one or just a bad cold shite Logged