Im conflicted this time, experts are saying the omicron strain is more contagious but less likely to cause serious health issues and hospitalisations. They point to South Africa where it was, allegedly first recorded as having less serious consequences regarding deaths and hospital admissions, ah but, they then say their population is younger, more of its population have anti bodies than us Brits. They put countries on the red list, increase restrictions here then take the same countries off the red list. For whatever reason I genuinely think our government is using scare tactics to get people to have their booster.
It doesnt help that we have a PM who is a bare faced liar and who is facing a rebellion if he imposed tougher sanctions meaning he has to rely on the opposition to bail him out, never a good thing with an 80 odd seat majority. So he wont want to upset his dissenters on the back benches.
For me, bite the bullet and try and carry on, however if the reports are right and unvaccinated people threaten to overwhelm the NHS then were fucked. Then I go all the way back to, its a milder infection more like a cold
Clusterfuck.