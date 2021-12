headset

Re: Spurs out of Europe without kicking a ball « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:14:21 AM » It might do them a favour in some regards and see them do better in the league. Now they don't have european football on the calendar.



On the flip side now Conte is on the scene they might have fancied their chances in winning that trophy .









they looked good the other day against Liverpool. If they can hit top 4 that's a result this year for Spurs.