December 21, 2021, 12:36:08 AM
Spurs out of Europe without kicking a ball
Topic: Spurs out of Europe without kicking a ball
Spurs out of Europe without kicking a ball
UEFA have decided that Spurs non fulfillment of the tie against Rennes equated to a match forfeit, and so eliminated them!
Harsh.......but as they say in F1.....'rules is rules'!
