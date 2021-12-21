Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2021
Spurs out of Europe without kicking a ball
« on: Today at 12:11:12 AM »
UEFA have decided that Spurs non fulfillment of the tie against Rennes equated to a match forfeit, and so eliminated them!

Harsh.......but as they say in F1.....'rules is rules'!
