Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Football to continue
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Football to continue (Read 105 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 009
Football to continue
«
on:
Today
at 04:16:17 PM »
despite the threats of COVID
showing some balls at last well at least through the xmas period.
I'm sure the threat of losing tv money played a big part as well..
Let's hope the EFL show the same balls.
if supporters don't want to go they don't have to.
the is plenty of room in the cupboards for those still nervy about things ...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10329067/Premier-League-clubs-reject-idea-cancelling-Christmas-fixtures
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 680
Re: Football to continue
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:37:47 PM »
The football never stops
https://youtu.be/MusyO7J2inM
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Online
Posts: 554
Re: Football to continue
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:23:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 04:16:17 PM
Re: Football to continue
despite the threats of COVID
Erm, did you see the weekends Premier League fixtures?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...