showing some balls at last well at least through the xmas period.



I'm sure the threat of losing tv money played a big part as well..





Let's hope the EFL show the same balls.



if supporters don't want to go they don't have to.



the is plenty of room in the cupboards for those still nervy about things ...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10329067/Premier-League-clubs-reject-idea-cancelling-Christmas-fixtures





