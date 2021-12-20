Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2021, 06:58:27 PM
Football to continue  (Read 105 times)
on: Today at 04:16:17 PM
despite the threats of COVID

showing some balls at last well at least through the xmas period.

I'm sure the threat of losing tv money played a big part as well..


Let's hope the EFL show the same balls.

if supporters don't want to go they don't have to.

the is plenty of room in the cupboards for those still nervy about things ...monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10329067/Premier-League-clubs-reject-idea-cancelling-Christmas-fixtures
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:37:47 PM
The football never stops 
https://youtu.be/MusyO7J2inM
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:23:40 PM
headset
Re: Football to continue

despite the threats of COVID


Erm, did you see the weekends Premier League fixtures?
