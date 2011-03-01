Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Big Ucke to Millwall
Guess we'd be lucky to get our money back but it'll make some space on the payroll.  Feel a bit sorry for him, he's hardly top of the champo quality but he's not alone in that squad on that front, there's a few others Wilder could have had the same conversation with!
The time we needed him system-wise was under Pulis and Warnock from the off.

He would equally have done better than Gestede under Karanaka's reign.

I accept Pullis had us in the playoffs but our problem since Karanka/Monk left.

Was the fact the managers in charge never really had the right players to make it work in what might be known as their DNA way. That's the big issue when you buy big with heavy contracts that you just can't shift on. When you swap and change managers for fun like we did

He will do a job for a team that that likes to go long ball. He is a trier so i hope he gets fixed up
From what I've read online it looks like this one is likely to happen
Hes shit
Absolutely. No first touch,no passing ability,no stamina,and yet he purports to be a footballer.
Correct but then still no worse than Rudi G and 10th of the price  rava
