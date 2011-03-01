headset

Offline



Posts: 4 009





Posts: 4 009

Re: Big Ucke to Millwall « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:52:06 PM » The time we needed him system-wise was under Pulis and Warnock from the off.



He would equally have done better than Gestede under Karanaka's reign.



I accept Pullis had us in the playoffs but our problem since Karanka/Monk left.



Was the fact the managers in charge never really had the right players to make it work in what might be known as their DNA way. That's the big issue when you buy big with heavy contracts that you just can't shift on. When you swap and change managers for fun like we did



He will do a job for a team that that likes to go long ball. He is a trier so i hope he gets fixed up



