December 20, 2021, 08:54:53 PM
Big Ucke to Millwall
Author
Topic: Big Ucke to Millwall
Itchy_ring
Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 03:15:17 PM
Guess we'd be lucky to get our money back but it'll make some space on the payroll. Feel a bit sorry for him, he's hardly top of the champo quality but he's not alone in that squad on that front, there's a few others Wilder could have had the same conversation with!
headset
Re: Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 03:52:06 PM
The time we needed him system-wise was under Pulis and Warnock from the off.
He would equally have done better than Gestede under Karanaka's reign.
I accept Pullis had us in the playoffs but our problem since Karanka/Monk left.
Was the fact the managers in charge never really had the right players to make it work in what might be known as their DNA way. That's the big issue when you buy big with heavy contracts that you just can't shift on. When you swap and change managers for fun like we did
He will do a job for a team that that likes to go long ball. He is a trier so i hope he gets fixed up
Winston
Re: Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 06:48:01 PM
From what I've read online it looks like this one is likely to happen
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 06:55:41 PM
Hes shit
Bill Buxton
Re: Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 08:42:20 PM
Today
Today at 06:55:41 PM
Hes shit
Absolutely. No first touch,no passing ability,no stamina,and yet he purports to be a footballer.
Itchy_ring
Re: Big Ucke to Millwall
Today
Today at 08:45:44 PM
Today
Today at 08:42:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
Today at 06:55:41 PM
Hes shit
Absolutely. No first touch,no passing ability,no stamina,and yet he purports to be a footballer.
Correct but then still no worse than Rudi G and 10th of the price
