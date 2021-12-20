Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁  (Read 48 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 10:51:25 AM »
Only a few days now

Hope everyone has a great Christmas and it hasnt been ruined by Scrouge McBoris, boo 👻

Stock up on 🧻 and 🍺 and Im sure youll all be fine!

And happy Xmas to the miserable sods over the road! Even if Boris is mind controlling you all over there and making you turn on each other, the shit!

Up the Boro!!!! Woohoo

Itchy, Ben (gangster) G, Bob and his ladies, Robbso, Headset, Stevie G, Tortured Mind, Ken and his lot across the other road, and anyone Ive missed!

Have a good one!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:47 PM »
 jc :beer:

Now lets get back to some misery it's still 5 days to Christmas 
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:11 PM »
A bit early for all that type of shite Winston lad ...unless you are offski

until the new year - if so enjoy your break fella
