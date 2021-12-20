Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2021, 04:54:14 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁 (Read 48 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 552
Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁
«
on:
Today
at 10:51:25 AM »
Only a few days now
Hope everyone has a great Christmas and it hasnt been ruined by Scrouge McBoris, boo 👻
Stock up on 🧻 and 🍺 and Im sure youll all be fine!
And happy Xmas to the miserable sods over the road! Even if Boris is mind controlling you all over there and making you turn on each other, the shit!
Up the Boro!!!! Woohoo
Itchy, Ben (gangster) G, Bob and his ladies, Robbso, Headset, Stevie G, Tortured Mind, Ken and his lot across the other road, and anyone Ive missed!
Have a good one!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:53:09 AM by Winston
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 344
Re: Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:30:47 PM »
Now lets get back to some misery it's still 5 days to Christmas
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 4 008
Re: Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:40:11 PM »
A bit early for all that type of shite Winston lad ...unless you are offski
until the new year - if so enjoy your break fella
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...