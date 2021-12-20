Winston

Christmas 🎄 Countdown 🎉🍺🍸🎈🎁 « on: Today at 10:51:25 AM » Only a few days now



Hope everyone has a great Christmas and it hasnt been ruined by Scrouge McBoris, boo 👻



Stock up on 🧻 and 🍺 and Im sure youll all be fine!



And happy Xmas to the miserable sods over the road! Even if Boris is mind controlling you all over there and making you turn on each other, the shit!



Up the Boro!!!! Woohoo



Itchy, Ben (gangster) G, Bob and his ladies, Robbso, Headset, Stevie G, Tortured Mind, Ken and his lot across the other road, and anyone Ive missed!



Have a good one!