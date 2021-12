Winston

Online



Posts: 552





Posts: 552

Re: Wine and Cheese « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:27 PM » The communications advisor Jack Doyle who attended a Downing Street Christmas Party on the 18th is briefing that no parties took place and he definitely didnít attend it; as it never happened, but if they did happen (which they didnít) then rules were definitely not broken. According to BBC Five Live



The person responsible for the Whitehall investigation into claims of Downing Street parties, Simon Case has had to resign because he attended Downing Street parties. So heís off the case!



Iím afraid Bill that we have to wait until the enquiry into the ďallegationsĒ of parties taking place before we can ask who paid for the food and wine because the people who attended the parties were clearly so drunk they canít even remember going! Thereís also so many people in Government that attended that itís hard to find someone who didnít go to these parties for them to investigate and establish if any parties took place



Oh and Police donít retrospectively investigate crimes because something about minority report