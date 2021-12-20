Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wine and Cheese  (Read 132 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 08:36:53 AM »
How do I get a job? Love a decent wine and a cheese plate   
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:02:24 AM »
Where do I apply? 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:59:10 AM »
Did they pay for the wine and cheese,or did we?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:59:10 AM
Did they pay for the wine and cheese,or did we?

I think we all know the answer to that, if we didn't then they are screwed as it wouldn't be a work meeting!
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:27 PM »
The communications advisor Jack Doyle who attended a Downing Street Christmas Party on the 18th is briefing that no parties took place and he definitely didnt attend it; as it never happened, but if they did happen (which they didnt) then rules were definitely not broken. According to BBC Five Live

The person responsible for the Whitehall investigation into claims of Downing Street parties, Simon Case has had to resign because he attended Downing Street parties. So hes off the case!

Im afraid Bill that we have to wait until the enquiry into the allegations of parties taking place before we can ask who paid for the food and wine because the people who attended the parties were clearly so drunk they cant even remember going! Theres also so many people in Government that attended that its hard to find someone who didnt go to these parties for them to investigate and establish if any parties took place

Oh and Police dont retrospectively investigate crimes because something about minority report
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:25:25 PM »
Ive a feeling Starmer is being quiet because revelations about the labour party(s) might be on the cards
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:26:39 PM »
Well theyve called a 🍷 and 🧀 meeting for 14:00 and a press conference for later

*Sorry cabinet meeting not wine and cheese gathering

What a mess
