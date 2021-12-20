Welcome,
December 20, 2021, 02:41:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wine and Cheese
Author
Topic: Wine and Cheese
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 342
Wine and Cheese
«
on:
Today
at 08:36:53 AM
How do I get a job? Love a decent wine and a cheese plate
Winston
Online
Posts: 552
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:02:24 AM
Where do I apply?
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 225
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:59:10 AM
Did they pay for the wine and cheese,or did we?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 342
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:31:55 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:59:10 AM
Did they pay for the wine and cheese,or did we?
I think we all know the answer to that, if we didn't then they are screwed as it wouldn't be a work meeting!
Winston
Online
Posts: 552
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:17:27 PM
The communications advisor Jack Doyle who attended a Downing Street Christmas Party on the 18th is briefing that no parties took place and he definitely didnt attend it; as it never happened, but if they did happen (which they didnt) then rules were definitely not broken. According to BBC Five Live
The person responsible for the Whitehall investigation into claims of Downing Street parties, Simon Case has had to resign because he attended Downing Street parties. So hes off the case!
Im afraid Bill that we have to wait until the enquiry into the allegations of parties taking place before we can ask who paid for the food and wine because the people who attended the parties were clearly so drunk they cant even remember going! Theres also so many people in Government that attended that its hard to find someone who didnt go to these parties for them to investigate and establish if any parties took place
Oh and Police dont retrospectively investigate crimes because something about minority report
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 487
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:25:25 PM
Ive a feeling Starmer is being quiet because revelations about the labour party(s) might be on the cards
Winston
Online
Posts: 552
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:26:39 PM
Well theyve called a 🍷 and 🧀 meeting for 14:00 and a press conference for later
*Sorry cabinet meeting not wine and cheese gathering
What a mess
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:28:18 PM by Winston
»
