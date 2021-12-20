Winston

Re: Wine and Cheese « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:27 PM » The communications advisor Jack Doyle who attended a Downing Street Christmas Party on the 18th is briefing that no parties took place and he definitely didnt attend it; as it never happened, but if they did happen (which they didnt) then rules were definitely not broken. According to BBC Five Live



The person responsible for the Whitehall investigation into claims of Downing Street parties, Simon Case has had to resign because he attended Downing Street parties. So hes off the case!



Im afraid Bill that we have to wait until the enquiry into the allegations of parties taking place before we can ask who paid for the food and wine because the people who attended the parties were clearly so drunk they cant even remember going! Theres also so many people in Government that attended that its hard to find someone who didnt go to these parties for them to investigate and establish if any parties took place



Oh and Police dont retrospectively investigate crimes because something about minority report

