December 20, 2021, 12:18:35 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wine and Cheese
Author
Topic: Wine and Cheese (Read 74 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 340
Wine and Cheese
«
on:
Today
at 08:36:53 AM »
How do I get a job? Love a decent wine and a cheese plate
Winston
Posts: 549
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:02:24 AM »
Where do I apply?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 225
Re: Wine and Cheese
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:59:10 AM »
Did they pay for the wine and cheese,or did we?
