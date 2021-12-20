I've got to agree with the article on the matter.
I would also if a club owner try to bring in a rule - if you are unavailable through COVID & unvaccinated - you don't get paid - I would do that in the general workplace if it means the country continues to operate.
If the unvaccinated are causing those vaccinated into more or less a lockdown.
then things need to change - let them hide away in their cupboards - whilst we try to carry on as normal.
It would need the big wigs and scientists to tell us if my theory is workable.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10327005/IAN-HERBERT-REAL-issue-cowardly-clubs-vaccine-hypocris
Just popped in here after a year or two and ffs
fuck all wrong with bringing some order into the place/country.
I'm sick of all this lockdown talk because people won't take a vaccine.
the only other option is to leave them be providing they don't take up a hospital bed.
I couldn't give a fuck if people have the jab or not - I do though if it stops me going about my business..