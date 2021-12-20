Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2021, 09:36:04 AM
Author Topic: Football COVID DAMMING ARTICLE.  (Read 59 times)
« on: Today at 07:45:29 AM »
I've got to agree with the article on the matter.


I would also if a club owner try to bring in a rule - if you are unavailable through COVID & unvaccinated - you don't get paid - I would do that in the general workplace if it means the country continues to operate.

If the unvaccinated are causing those vaccinated into more or less a lockdown.




then things need to change - let them hide away in their cupboards - whilst we try to carry on as normal.

It would need the big wigs and scientists to tell us if my theory is workable.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10327005/IAN-HERBERT-REAL-issue-cowardly-clubs-vaccine-hypocris
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:20:58 AM »
What a load of shite
