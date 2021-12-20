headset

Football COVID DAMMING ARTICLE. « on: Today at 07:45:29 AM »





I would also if a club owner try to bring in a rule - if you are unavailable through COVID & unvaccinated - you don't get paid - I would do that in the general workplace if it means the country continues to operate.



If the unvaccinated are causing those vaccinated into more or less a lockdown.









then things need to change - let them hide away in their cupboards - whilst we try to carry on as normal.



It would need the big wigs and scientists to tell us if my theory is workable.







