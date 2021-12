headset

Online



Posts: 3 998





Posts: 3 998 Ruin XMAS Boris & you are out!! « on: Today at 06:19:00 AM »



or listen to them and get the no vote of confidence from with the party





Interesting times ahead - infections might be rising - not so much hospital admissions



could infections wipe the NHS staff teams out...



away from the NHS we no the work-shy will be all over it loking for some extra time off with the kids.





Tricky times ahead.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10327069/Ruin-Christmas-oust-Tory-MPs-warn-PM-Sajid-Javid-said-ruled-out.html



what will it be - ignore the scientistsor listen to them and get the no vote of confidence from with the partyInteresting times ahead - infections might be rising - not so much hospital admissionscould infections wipe the NHS staff teams out...away from the NHS we no the work-shy will be all over it loking for some extra time off with the kids.Tricky times ahead. Logged