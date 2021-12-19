Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2021, 05:28:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: It looks like the TOON lot  (Read 95 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 001


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:53:46 PM »
are in for another tough afternoon 2-0 down at halftime

Come on Man City no less than 5, please monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 677


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:29:23 PM »
Them and Norwich look done with their GD.

Leeds to make it a full house !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 546


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:45:07 PM »
Cant be long before they turn on Eddie
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 199


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:24:20 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 04:45:07 PM
Cant be long before they turn on Eddie

Sweepsteak on first call for Sheikh Kev?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 