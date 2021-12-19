Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sadiq Khan Urges Londoners  (Read 281 times)
« on: December 19, 2021, 03:40:53 PM »
to side with caution over in London over the Christmas Period - obviously meaning(COVID)

someone in the comments section....wrote.


Yeh wear a stab vest....  that tickled my fancy this Sunday   monkey



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10325961/Sadiq-Khan-urges-Londoners-err-caution-New-Year-parties.html
« Reply #1 on: December 19, 2021, 09:03:00 PM »
He is proof of the power of the Muslim vote in London.

Saying that, he is also the worst Mayor they have ever had, and

seems intent on wrecking this once great city.


« Reply #2 on: December 19, 2021, 09:22:37 PM »
Just back after being in London since Thursday and it was definitely quieter than youd expect but still busy enough, most people getting on with life just less visitors than normal.

On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest   
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:27:19 AM »
First non blatantly racist post of this thread.

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 AM »
I get what you are saying.


He is (boris) facing the pressure from both sides of the fence on this one.

the " the tory party " want it as business as usual (my feelings too)

the quacks and boffins want some kind of lock down,

let's see this one plays out - Will it be a Jingle lockdown for the English!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17089961/boris-johnson-sage-lockdown-omicron-christmas/
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 PM »
First non blatantly racist post of this thread.

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


People who continually accuse other people of being racist

are usually the real racists....fact.

Merry Christmas Bob.
