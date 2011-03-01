Just back after being in London since Thursday and it was definitely quieter than youd expect but still busy enough, most people getting on with life just less visitors than normal.
On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest
I get what you are saying.
He is (boris) facing the pressure from both sides of the fence on this one.
the " the tory party " want it as business as usual (my feelings too)
the quacks and boffins want some kind of lock down,
let's see this one plays out - Will it be a Jingle lockdown for the English!https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17089961/boris-johnson-sage-lockdown-omicron-christmas/