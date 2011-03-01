headset

Online



Posts: 3 998





Posts: 3 998 Sadiq Khan Urges Londoners « on: Yesterday at 03:40:53 PM »



someone in the comments section....wrote.





Yeh wear a stab vest.... that tickled my fancy this Sunday







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10325961/Sadiq-Khan-urges-Londoners-err-caution-New-Year-parties.html









to side with caution over in London over the Christmas Period - obviously meaning(COVID)someone in the comments section....wrote.Yeh wear a stab vest.... that tickled my fancy this Sunday Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 773





Posts: 1 773 Re: Sadiq Khan Urges Londoners « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:00 PM »



Saying that, he is also the worst Mayor they have ever had, and



seems intent on wrecking this once great city.





He is proof of the power of the Muslim vote in London.Saying that, he is also the worst Mayor they have ever had, andseems intent on wrecking this once great city. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 337





Posts: 3 337 Re: Sadiq Khan Urges Londoners « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 PM »



On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest Just back after being in London since Thursday and it was definitely quieter than youd expect but still busy enough, most people getting on with life just less visitors than normal.On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 209







Posts: 17 209 Re: Sadiq Khan Urges Londoners « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:19 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:22:37 PM



On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest

Just back after being in London since Thursday and it was definitely quieter than youd expect but still busy enough, most people getting on with life just less visitors than normal.On a related note my daughter works in a hospital down there, theres no big panic yet either with number of patients or staff being off, might change but at the moment the infection numbers arent reflecting hospitalisation, whatever the government and media might try to suggest

First non blatantly racist post of this thread.



First non blatantly racist post of this thread. Logged