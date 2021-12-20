Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The UK set for a snow bomb  (Read 215 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 03:30:01 PM »
after Xmas - that's country coming to a standstill for an inch or two of snow rava




I don't mind the cold or the snow.....so I'm not fussed about a cold snap!



That said the energy companies will be laughing their tits up now the prices are on the rise..

the greedy twats!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10325867/Big-freeze-Christmas-UK-set-1C-plunge
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:22 PM »
Wonder if they will be "laughing their tits up" (no me neither!) As much as the Tories under Thatcher did, when they gulled their supporters into buying what the Nationed owned already, before flogging it all on for a fast buck!
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:05:48 PM »
Its snowed consecutively every January in the UK for 15 years

Youre going to do Mystic Meg out of a job!  mcl
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:42:47 PM »
Wonder if they will be "laughing their tits up" (no me neither!) As much as the Tories under Thatcher did, when they gulled their supporters into buying what the Nationed owned already, before flogging it all on for a fast buck!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_Act_1947

Bet you think the railways were also nationally owned too.
