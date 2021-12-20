Welcome,
December 20, 2021, 08:54:40 PM
The UK set for a snow bomb
headset
Posts: 4 009
The UK set for a snow bomb
Yesterday
at 03:30:01 PM »
after Xmas - that's country coming to a standstill for an inch or two of snow
I don't mind the cold or the snow.....so I'm not fussed about a cold snap!
That said the energy companies will be laughing their tits up now the prices are on the rise..
the greedy twats!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10325867/Big-freeze-Christmas-UK-set-1C-plunge
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 200
Re: The UK set for a snow bomb
Today
at 07:20:22 PM »
Wonder if they will be "laughing their tits up" (no me neither!) As much as the Tories under Thatcher did, when they gulled their supporters into buying what the Nationed owned already, before flogging it all on for a fast buck!
Winston
Posts: 556
Re: The UK set for a snow bomb
Today
at 08:05:48 PM »
Its snowed consecutively every January in the UK for 15 years
Youre going to do Mystic Meg out of a job!
Ben G
Re: The UK set for a snow bomb
Today
at 08:42:47 PM »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_Act_1947
Bet you think the railways were also nationally owned too.
