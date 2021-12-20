Welcome,
December 20, 2021, 02:41:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Queen is very right on this one.
Author
Topic: The Queen is very right on this one.
headset
Posts: 4 002
The Queen is very right on this one.
Yesterday
at 03:21:48 PM
Keep William and his family out of the same travel party arrangements/transport.
when you look at what's left should they ever have a serious accident that wipes them all out..
FFS ... the Queen is right to be concerned.. GSTQ
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/17082002/queen-prince-william-to-stop-flying-helicopter-fe
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 342
Re: The Queen is very right on this one.
Yesterday
at 09:33:17 PM
Yes just imagine King Harry and Queen Megan
Winston
Posts: 552
Re: The Queen is very right on this one.
Today
at 11:07:03 AM
She also runs catering at the palace too
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 679
Re: The Queen is very right on this one.
Today
at 11:29:53 AM
The Queen of Holland has the right to have a go on my massive cock .
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_M
áxima_of_the_Netherlands
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 552
Re: The Queen is very right on this one.
Today
at 01:38:10 PM
Basically separate the bold cunt from the little bastards when on any long journeys
Good thinking Liz!
