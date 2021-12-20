Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2021, 12:18:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Queen is very right on this one.  (Read 234 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 001


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:21:48 PM »
Keep William and his family out of the same travel party arrangements/transport.

when you look at what's left should they ever have a serious accident that wipes them all out..


FFS ... the Queen is right to be concerned.. GSTQ

:ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/17082002/queen-prince-william-to-stop-flying-helicopter-fe
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 340


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 PM »
Yes just imagine King Harry and Queen Megan  klins
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 549


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:07:03 AM »
She also runs catering at the palace too  mcl
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 679


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:29:53 AM »
The Queen of Holland has the right to have a go on my massive cock.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_Máxima_of_the_Netherlands
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 