Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2021, 10:52:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Queen is very right on this one.  (Read 130 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 001


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:21:48 PM »
Keep William and his family out of the same travel party arrangements/transport.

when you look at what's left should they ever have a serious accident that wipes them all out..


FFS ... the Queen is right to be concerned.. GSTQ

:ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/17082002/queen-prince-william-to-stop-flying-helicopter-fe
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 339


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:17 PM »
Yes just imagine King Harry and Queen Megan  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 