December 21, 2021, 12:07:31 PM
piers Corbyn
headset
December 19, 2021, 03:15:57 PM
he is some head the ball him isn't he.

it must be in the bloodline ...monkey


as 'celeb' he will get off with it no doubt - the rest of us would be looking at jail.

what a fucking crank


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17082727/piers-corbyn-covid-rally-london-
kippers
Reply #1 on: December 19, 2021, 03:28:42 PM
Not so sure he will get off with incitement.
headset
Reply #2 on: December 19, 2021, 03:50:52 PM
You wouldn't think so - howay though this is the UK justice system we are talking about here.




He would be some target in the London slammers him like.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: December 19, 2021, 04:23:33 PM
Top quality loon
Snoozy
Reply #4 on: December 19, 2021, 08:03:28 PM
Great bloke and sounds like a plan. Especially if they put us back in lockdown after Crimbo
Snoozy
Reply #5 on: December 19, 2021, 08:09:33 PM
Oh and Piers Morgan made the complaint to The Met!  :alf:
Itchy_ring
Reply #6 on: December 19, 2021, 09:10:24 PM
Much as Im happy for anti lockdown protestors to do their thing you can't start inciting the mob some loon with no doubt decide to actually do it
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:51 AM by Itchy_ring »
Bernie
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:31 AM
I quite admire him - he has something he belives in and he's prepared to stand up for it.

Shame he crossed the line into saying what he said though - that was unacceptable.

Anyway, he's been released without being charged and there are no bail restrictions.
