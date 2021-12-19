Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2021, 12:07:31 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
piers Corbyn
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: piers Corbyn (Read 274 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 022
piers Corbyn
«
on:
December 19, 2021, 03:15:57 PM »
he is some head the ball him isn't he.
it must be in the bloodline ...
as 'celeb' he will get off with it no doubt - the rest of us would be looking at jail.
what a fucking crank
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17082727/piers-corbyn-covid-rally-london-
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 907
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #1 on:
December 19, 2021, 03:28:42 PM »
Not so sure he will get off with incitement.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 022
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #2 on:
December 19, 2021, 03:50:52 PM »
You wouldn't think so - howay though this is the UK justice system we are talking about here.
He would be some target in the London slammers him like.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 212
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #3 on:
December 19, 2021, 04:23:33 PM »
Top quality loon
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 560
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #4 on:
December 19, 2021, 08:03:28 PM »
Great bloke and sounds like a plan. Especially if they put us back in lockdown after Crimbo
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 560
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #5 on:
December 19, 2021, 08:09:33 PM »
Oh and Piers Morgan made the complaint to The Met!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 349
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #6 on:
December 19, 2021, 09:10:24 PM »
Much as Im happy for anti lockdown protestors to do their thing you can't start inciting the mob some loon with no doubt decide to actually do it
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:03:51 AM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 316
Re: piers Corbyn
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:59:31 AM »
I quite admire him - he has something he belives in and he's prepared to stand up for it.
Shame he crossed the line into saying what he said though - that was unacceptable.
Anyway, he's been released without being charged and there are no bail restrictions.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...