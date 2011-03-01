Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2021, 08:18:00 PM
piers Corbyn
Today at 03:15:57 PM
he is some head the ball him isn't he.

it must be in the bloodline ...monkey


as 'celeb' he will get off with it no doubt - the rest of us would be looking at jail.

what a fucking crank


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17082727/piers-corbyn-covid-rally-london-
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:42 PM
Not so sure he will get off with incitement.
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:50:52 PM
You wouldn't think so - howay though this is the UK justice system we are talking about here.




He would be some target in the London slammers him like.
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:23:33 PM
Top quality loon
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:03:28 PM
Great bloke and sounds like a plan. Especially if they put us back in lockdown after Crimbo
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:09:33 PM
Oh and Piers Morgan made the complaint to The Met!  :alf:
