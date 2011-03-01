Welcome,
Topic: piers Corbyn (Read 151 times)
headset
piers Corbyn
Today
at 03:15:57 PM »
he is some head the ball him isn't he.
it must be in the bloodline ...
as 'celeb' he will get off with it no doubt - the rest of us would be looking at jail.
what a fucking crank
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17082727/piers-corbyn-covid-rally-london-
kippers
Re: piers Corbyn
Today
at 03:28:42 PM »
Not so sure he will get off with incitement.
headset
Re: piers Corbyn
Today
at 03:50:52 PM »
You wouldn't think so - howay though this is the UK justice system we are talking about here.
He would be some target in the London slammers him like.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: piers Corbyn
Today
at 04:23:33 PM »
Top quality loon
Snoozy
Re: piers Corbyn
Today
at 08:03:28 PM »
Great bloke and sounds like a plan. Especially if they put us back in lockdown after Crimbo
Snoozy
Re: piers Corbyn
Today
at 08:09:33 PM »
Oh and Piers Morgan made the complaint to The Met!
