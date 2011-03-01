Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The anti Sky rhetoric  (Read 186 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 582



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:25:00 AM »
Its a bit much isnt it. Yeah its a frustration, I've had train tickets booked before and then had a late fixture time render them useless but we are all happy to see Skys dollar going into the club and we all enjoy having a game on in the pub at 12.30 and 5.30 or whatever.  Yeah its a long way from Bournemouth for a 12.30 KO but nobody would have said anything if it was Wednesday night. Just get mashed on the bus and make the most of it.

I overheard a lad today and he was pontificating about how he and his Red Faction mates are boycotting Sheff U bacause tickets are over £30. Its a point of principle he said from his soapbox. Nobody's that bothered what you think mate.
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 569

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:52:48 AM »
Im sure they all watched the highlights tonight on their sky box
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:46 AM »
No Id disagree. Back in the early 80s when I was a committed teenager I went years without missing a home game and only missed a couple of games a season away of the Saturday games, yes there was midweek games and I didnt get to hardly any away but as I knew it was always Saturday 3pm it was easy to plan and get to.  If I was still as committed now it would be a lot more hassle
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 582



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:01 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:11:46 AM
No Id disagree. Back in the early 80s when I was a committed teenager I went years without missing a home game and only missed a couple of games a season away of the Saturday games, yes there was midweek games and I didnt get to hardly any away but as I knew it was always Saturday 3pm it was easy to plan and get to.  If I was still as committed now it would be a lot more hassle

It undoubtedly is more hassle for the travelling fan but do most footy fans want to live in a world where we have games on TV most nights at all times. Its a bit rich for Bournemouth fans to twist about travelling 636 miles for a 12.30 kick while they are sat with 120 million of TV funded parachute payments in their bank
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 874


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:48 PM »
And yet we are seemingly happy to take the match fee from them..
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 930


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:52:18 PM »
Just look at the PL clubs flapping like hell at the fact sky want 1m a game every time a club postpones a game & they have to reimburse sky the cash , this shows how in hoc they all are to sky . No one gives a monkeys about the fans ,its about the cash totally now
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 553


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:37:03 PM »
Didnt bother going yesterday due to kick off time but also the hassle with the Covid pass thing (how did that go btw?). Early kick offs take the prematch pint or 5 out of the equation. Instead watched it with my son in the club then went to watch Billog Town which got abandoned 20 minutes in to second half due to fog🙄
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 206



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:58:29 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 01:37:03 PM
Didnt bother going yesterday due to kick off time but also the hassle with the Covid pass thing (how did that go btw?). Early kick offs take the prematch pint or 5 out of the equation. Instead watched it with my son in the club then went to watch Billog Town which got abandoned 20 minutes in to second half due to fog🙄

Those photos at Town made the decision look ridiculous. Could see better than my normal Friday night walk home
