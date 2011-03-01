MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 582 The anti Sky rhetoric « on: Today at 12:25:00 AM » Its a bit much isnt it. Yeah its a frustration, I've had train tickets booked before and then had a late fixture time render them useless but we are all happy to see Skys dollar going into the club and we all enjoy having a game on in the pub at 12.30 and 5.30 or whatever. Yeah its a long way from Bournemouth for a 12.30 KO but nobody would have said anything if it was Wednesday night. Just get mashed on the bus and make the most of it.



I overheard a lad today and he was pontificating about how he and his Red Faction mates are boycotting Sheff U bacause tickets are over £30. Its a point of principle he said from his soapbox. Nobody's that bothered what you think mate.

Im sure they all watched the highlights tonight on their sky box

No Id disagree. Back in the early 80s when I was a committed teenager I went years without missing a home game and only missed a couple of games a season away of the Saturday games, yes there was midweek games and I didnt get to hardly any away but as I knew it was always Saturday 3pm it was easy to plan and get to. If I was still as committed now it would be a lot more hassle

Re: The anti Sky rhetoric « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:01 AM »



It undoubtedly is more hassle for the travelling fan but do most footy fans want to live in a world where we have games on TV most nights at all times. Its a bit rich for Bournemouth fans to twist about travelling 636 miles for a 12.30 kick while they are sat with 120 million of TV funded parachute payments in their bank It undoubtedly is more hassle for the travelling fan but do most footy fans want to live in a world where we have games on TV most nights at all times. Its a bit rich for Bournemouth fans to twist about travelling 636 miles for a 12.30 kick while they are sat with 120 million of TV funded parachute payments in their bank Logged

And yet we are seemingly happy to take the match fee from them ..

Just look at the PL clubs flapping like hell at the fact sky want 1m a game every time a club postpones a game & they have to reimburse sky the cash , this shows how in hoc they all are to sky . No one gives a monkeys about the fans ,its about the cash totally now

Didnt bother going yesterday due to kick off time but also the hassle with the Covid pass thing (how did that go btw?). Early kick offs take the prematch pint or 5 out of the equation. Instead watched it with my son in the club then went to watch Billog Town which got abandoned 20 minutes in to second half due to fog🙄