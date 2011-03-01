No Id disagree. Back in the early 80s when I was a committed teenager I went years without missing a home game and only missed a couple of games a season away of the Saturday games, yes there was midweek games and I didnt get to hardly any away but as I knew it was always Saturday 3pm it was easy to plan and get to. If I was still as committed now it would be a lot more hassle
It undoubtedly is more hassle for the travelling fan but do most footy fans want to live in a world where we have games on TV most nights at all times. Its a bit rich for Bournemouth fans to twist about travelling 636 miles for a 12.30 kick while they are sat with 120 million of TV funded parachute payments in their bank