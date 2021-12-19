MF(c) DOOM

The anti Sky rhetoric « on: Today at 12:25:00 AM » Its a bit much isnt it. Yeah its a frustration, I've had train tickets booked before and then had a late fixture time render them useless but we are all happy to see Skys dollar going into the club and we all enjoy having a game on in the pub at 12.30 and 5.30 or whatever. Yeah its a long way from Bournemouth for a 12.30 KO but nobody would have said anything if it was Wednesday night. Just get mashed on the bus and make the most of it.



I overheard a lad today and he was pontificating about how he and his Red Faction mates are boycotting Sheff U bacause tickets are over £30. Its a point of principle he said from his soapbox. Nobody's that bothered what you think mate.