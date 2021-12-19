Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2021
Author Topic: The anti Sky rhetoric
MF(c) DOOM
Today at 12:25:00 AM
Its a bit much isnt it. Yeah its a frustration, I've had train tickets booked before and then had a late fixture time render them useless but we are all happy to see Skys dollar going into the club and we all enjoy having a game on in the pub at 12.30 and 5.30 or whatever.  Yeah its a long way from Bournemouth for a 12.30 KO but nobody would have said anything if it was Wednesday night. Just get mashed on the bus and make the most of it.

I overheard a lad today and he was pontificating about how he and his Red Faction mates are boycotting Sheff U bacause tickets are over £30. Its a point of principle he said from his soapbox. Nobody's that bothered what you think mate.
