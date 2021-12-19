Welcome,
December 19, 2021, 05:28:15 PM
Leeds - Arsenal
Author
Topic: Leeds - Arsenal (Read 115 times)
Winston
Leeds - Arsenal
Yesterday
at 07:13:57 PM
Getting a tonking
Again
Itchy_ring
Re: Leeds - Arsenal
Today
at 09:20:37 AM
looks like they could well be back in their rightful place next season
headset
Re: Leeds - Arsenal
Today
at 03:57:12 PM
the look in a bit of a bother - they or the Geordies will drop - I will still stick with the Skunks dropping even with a fat wallet to spend in January
