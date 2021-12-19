Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Leeds - Arsenal  (Read 115 times)
Getting a tonking

Again  :pd:
   :bc: looks like they could well be back in their rightful place next season
the look in a bit of a bother - they or the Geordies will drop - I will still stick with the Skunks dropping even with a fat wallet to spend in January
