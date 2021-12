headset

moggas Blackburn « on: Yesterday at 05:45:23 PM » he looked a busted flush for me with that lot...



lost his sharpshooter & goal man in the summer..



yet is still mixing things with the top lot.



he might lose his goal man again in January



the owners of Blackburn look fucked financially..



but Mowbray might not be talking the talk but he is walking the walk.



it's still early but the table never tells lies...despite what Woody says.







« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:48:46 PM by headset » Logged

Winston

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 PM »



Heard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for them



Luckily COB still have his emoji



Was just looking at their result and thinking they could get an automatic promotion spot if they keep it up

Heard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for them

Luckily COB still have his emoji Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 PM » Whoever is scouting their forwards is quality Logged

Ben G



Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:18:28 PM » Saw Adam Armstrong in the U20 WC in 2017. He has something then and Blackburn did too . Logged

Winston

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:22:54 PM » They need to keep Brereton in January

Logged



Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 PM » Hes done a really good job at Blackburn, as he has done at everywhere he has been really with the exception of Celtic. He was dealt a shit hand at boro but ultimately had one very good season, one average one and one poor one before he was bulleted. Deserved better from Gibbo and better from our fans. Logged

TeesvilleMonsoon

Fuck the pope





Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 PM » Remember when he had us 3rd at Christmas and finished 16th Logged

headset

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 PM »



his time was up at boro when he got sacked.

.



my point is he is delivering 5 yrs in at Blackburn...............default or not.



Hey, don't get me wrong.. I'm not giving it the best thing since sliced bread talk.

his time was up at boro when he got sacked.

my point is he is delivering 5 yrs in at Blackburn...............default or not.

we;ve had 3 or 4 in charge since then//// « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:55 PM by headset » Logged

El Capitan

Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 PM » Adomah 1m

Carayol 200k

Leadbitter 0

Friend 100k

Ayala 700k (signed a week after he was sacked, but essentially a Mogga signing) Logged

TeesvilleMonsoon

Fuck the pope





Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:51:03 AM » Also see



Farsi haroun

Malaury Martin

Marouanne zemamma

Ishmael miller

Andre bikey



For all those that were good there was just as many who were fucking dross Logged