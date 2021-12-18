headset

Online



Posts: 3 990





Posts: 3 990 moggas Blackburn « on: Today at 05:45:23 PM » he looked a busted flush for me with that lot...



lost his sharpshooter & goal man in the summer..



yet is still mixing things with the top lot.



he might lose his goal man again in January



the owners of Blackburn look fucked financially..



but Mowbray might not be talking the talk but he is walking the walk.



it's still early but the table never tells lies...despite what Woody says.







« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:46 PM by headset » Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 542





Posts: 542 Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:53:12 PM »



Heard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for them



Luckily COB still have his emoji



Was just looking at their result and thinking they could get an automatic promotion spot if they keep it upHeard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for themLuckily COB still have his emoji Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 333





Posts: 3 333 Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:15 PM » Whoever is scouting their forwards is quality Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 674





Mountain KingPosts: 4 674 Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:28 PM » Saw Adam Armstrong in the U20 WC in 2017. He has something then and Blackburn did too . Logged Tory Cunt

Winston

Offline



Posts: 542





Posts: 542 Re: moggas Blackburn « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:22:54 PM » They need to keep Brereton in January



Logged