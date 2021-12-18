Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: moggas Blackburn
« on: Today at 05:45:23 PM »
he looked a busted flush for me with that lot...

lost his sharpshooter & goal man in the summer..

yet is still mixing things with the top lot.

he might lose his goal man again in January

the owners of Blackburn look fucked financially..

but Mowbray might not be talking the talk but he is walking the walk.

it's still early but the table never tells lies...despite what Woody says.
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:53:12 PM »
Was just looking at their result and thinking they could get an automatic promotion spot if they keep it up

Heard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for them 

Luckily COB still have his emoji

Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:15 PM »
Whoever is scouting their forwards is quality
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:28 PM »
Saw Adam Armstrong in the U20 WC in 2017. He has something then and Blackburn did too .
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:22:54 PM »
They need to keep Brereton in January

Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:06:22 PM »
Hes done a really good job at Blackburn, as he has done at everywhere he has been really with the exception of Celtic. He was dealt a shit hand at boro but ultimately had one very good season, one average one and one poor one before he was bulleted. Deserved better from Gibbo and better from our fans.
Logged
