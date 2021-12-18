Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 18, 2021, 09:51:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
moggas Blackburn
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: moggas Blackburn (Read 88 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
moggas Blackburn
«
on:
Today
at 05:45:23 PM »
he looked a busted flush for me with that lot...
lost his sharpshooter & goal man in the summer..
yet is still mixing things with the top lot.
he might lose his goal man again in January
the owners of Blackburn look fucked financially..
but Mowbray might not be talking the talk but he is walking the walk.
it's still early but the table never tells lies...despite what Woody says.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:48:46 PM by headset
»
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 542
Re: moggas Blackburn
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:53:12 PM »
Was just looking at their result and thinking they could get an automatic promotion spot if they keep it up
Heard some of their fans saying how well hes doing this season for them
Luckily COB still have his emoji
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
Re: moggas Blackburn
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:08:15 PM »
Whoever is scouting their forwards is quality
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 674
Re: moggas Blackburn
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:18:28 PM »
Saw Adam Armstrong in the U20 WC in 2017. He has something then and Blackburn did too .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 542
Re: moggas Blackburn
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:22:54 PM »
They need to keep Brereton in January
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 578
Re: moggas Blackburn
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:06:22 PM »
Hes done a really good job at Blackburn, as he has done at everywhere he has been really with the exception of Celtic. He was dealt a shit hand at boro but ultimately had one very good season, one average one and one poor one before he was bulleted. Deserved better from Gibbo and better from our fans.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...