Bill Buxton

Re: F U Boris F U Covid « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:10:31 PM » Yes I watched it on TV. Good job Bournemouth missed those three very good chances in the first half. After saying that I think Boro deserve their win. The Jones lad has real pace,but needs to improve his end product. Very impressed with Crooks. Two new strikers now plus a really dominant keeper and we could get into those playoff places.