December 18, 2021, 09:50:48 PM
Topic: F U Boris F U Covid  (Read 131 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline

Posts: 3 333


« on: Today at 05:22:07 PM »
I'm having it
Tom_Trinder
Online

Posts: 1 770


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:49 PM »
It's all political nonsense.

Just ignore any restrictions would be my take.
Snoozy
Offline

Posts: 552


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 05:42:49 PM
 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Bill Buxton
Online

Posts: 5 223


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:07 PM »
 Boris is using the Sage doom mongers to keep diverting attention from his travails. He is finished and I suspect Covid will be over in about a month.
Robbso
Online

Posts: 15 478


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:05:43 PM »
Boro won bill :homer:
El Capitan
Offline

Posts: 45 713


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:42 PM »
Dont spoil his weekend ffs 
Bill Buxton
Online

Posts: 5 223


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:10:31 PM »
Yes I watched it on TV. Good job Bournemouth missed those three very good chances in the first half. After saying that I think Boro deserve their win. The Jones lad has real pace,but needs to improve his end product. Very impressed with Crooks. Two new strikers now plus a really dominant keeper and we could get into those playoff places.
