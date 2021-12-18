Welcome,
December 18, 2021, 09:50:36 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
F U Boris F U Covid
Author
Topic: F U Boris F U Covid (Read 129 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
F U Boris F U Covid
«
on:
Today
at 05:22:07 PM »
I'm having it
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 770
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:42:49 PM »
It's all political nonsense.
Just ignore any restrictions would be my take.
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 552
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Today
at 05:42:49 PM
It's all political nonsense.
Just ignore any restrictions would be my take.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 223
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:56:07 PM »
Boris is using the Sage doom mongers to keep diverting attention from his travails. He is finished and I suspect Covid will be over in about a month.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 478
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:05:43 PM »
Boro won bill
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 713
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:08:42 PM »
Dont spoil his weekend ffs
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 223
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:10:31 PM »
Yes I watched it on TV. Good job Bournemouth missed those three very good chances in the first half. After saying that I think Boro deserve their win. The Jones lad has real pace,but needs to improve his end product. Very impressed with Crooks. Two new strikers now plus a really dominant keeper and we could get into those playoff places.
Logged
