December 18, 2021, 07:40:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
F U Boris F U Covid
Author
Topic: F U Boris F U Covid
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 333
F U Boris F U Covid
Today
at 05:22:07 PM »
I'm having it
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 770
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
Today
at 05:42:49 PM »
It's all political nonsense.
Just ignore any restrictions would be my take.
Snoozy
Posts: 552
Re: F U Boris F U Covid
Today
at 07:20:51 PM »
