December 18, 2021, 05:17:03 PM
Match thread - Boro v Cherries
Topic: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 672
Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
on:
Today
at 01:26:46 PM »
Taylor starts.
Theyve not beaten us at home since 1967!
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 672
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:35:46 PM »
Theyve never won on Teesside !
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:36:46 PM »
Should be 1-0 up - we've started well
Winston
Offline
Posts: 537
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:37:00 PM »
Good start so far and could be ahead
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:52:58 PM »
same as usual we don't take our chances when on top - it leaves the game wide open for them to nick one
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 672
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:01:40 PM »
Jones started like a young Stuart Ripley.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:02:23 PM »
We got lucky boro fuck up from playing out from the back..
its nice on the eye but risky with it.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:01:40 PM
Jones started like a young Stuart Ripley.
i like him but I also see him as another Traore - his numbers wont add up - he is tricky but can he fuck hit a ball .. watch him
if he could hit a ball like Downing in the sky box box he would be some player and that's why he is at boro
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:15:46 PM »
I would take a point today - we have looked the better side.
it should be 1-1 chances-wise.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:16:40 PM »
make that should be 1-2 to them..
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 928
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:28:58 PM »
Tavernier
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:40:56 PM »
WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH - WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH !!!
I WILL TAKE THE 1-0 OVER MY SCORECAST...CMON BORO
Winston
Offline
Posts: 537
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:41:21 PM »
Behave!
Go for all 3 points!
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 02:28:58 PM
Tavernier
U CAN TAKE HIM OFF NOW MY BETS ARE IN PLAY WITHOUT TAVERNIER
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 672
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:42:34 PM »
Jones starts the halves like a rocket .
Majority of contact was inside the box so defo penalty
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 02:41:21 PM
Behave!
Go for all 3 points!
drug taker surely ..
ave another butchers
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:42:34 PM
Jones starts the halves like a rocket .
Majority of contact was inside the box so defo penalty
that's what he is all about - he is a tricky and fast as fuck and a defender's nightmare - he just hasn't got much of a shot or back post cross..
a big 3 points if we can pull this off despite their form... and will get me thinking about the play offs
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:55:02 PM »
decent save that from Lumley ... 1-0 up is fuck all until the whistle goes.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 537
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:04:42 PM »
Possession and build up has been excellent last few minutes
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 928
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:15:38 PM »
hanging on well
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:15:58 PM »
I would give jones MOM... he is not yet the finished article -
from non -league to boro in the championship is some rise he should be proud of...
Winston
Offline
Posts: 537
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:18:56 PM »
Some seriously wasted chances
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:19:44 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 03:15:38 PM
hanging on well
you might say not good enough to kill teams off and that might catch us out..
Wilder has made an impact alright .... and that's Tavernier all over - fails to deliver in the big moments with another missed chance
Winston
Offline
Posts: 537
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:22:36 PM »
Hes definitely made an impact
With some decent recruits in January a SERIOUS promotion push could be on the cards
headset
Online
Posts: 3 982
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 03:23:48 PM »
CMON BORO --- BEATING ANY OF THE TOP 2 HOME OR AWAY IS ALWAYS A BIG RESULT FOR ME..
BIG WIN TODAY FROM BORO. TTTEESIDERS :
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 672
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 03:25:14 PM »
Quite impressive today !
Play like that and play offs certain
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 330
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 03:53:07 PM »
Very decent result
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 084
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 04:01:35 PM »
Isiah MOM.
We started well but lost the impetus in the first half both sides having decent chances.. Second half we always the better side. Deserved win.
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 577
Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 04:11:57 PM »
Really enjoyed that game, forgot how that felt!
Bollocks talked about Isiah Jones, his end product is very good. His assist and goals is already better than Traore!
