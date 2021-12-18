Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2021, 05:17:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Match thread - Boro v Cherries  (Read 177 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 672


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:26:46 PM »
Taylor starts.

Theyve not beaten us at home since 1967!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 672


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:35:46 PM »
Theyve never won on Teesside !
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:36:46 PM »
Should be 1-0 up - we've started well
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:37:00 PM »
Good start so far and could be ahead
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:52:58 PM »
same as usual we don't take our chances when on top - it leaves the game wide open for them to nick one
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 672


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:01:40 PM »
Jones started like a young Stuart Ripley.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:02:23 PM »
We got lucky boro fuck up from playing out from the back..

its nice on the eye but risky with it.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:01:40 PM
Jones started like a young Stuart Ripley.

i like him but I also see him as another Traore - his numbers wont add up - he is tricky but can he fuck hit a ball .. watch him

if he could hit a ball  like Downing in the sky box box he would be some player  and that's why he is at boro
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:55 PM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:15:46 PM »
I would take a point today - we have looked the better side.

it should be 1-1 chances-wise.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:16:40 PM »
monkey

make that should be 1-2 to them..
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 928


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:28:58 PM »
Tavernier 
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:40:56 PM »
WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH - WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH !!!

I WILL TAKE THE 1-0 OVER MY SCORECAST...CMON BORO
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:41:21 PM »
Behave!

Go for all 3 points!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 02:28:58 PM
Tavernier 

U CAN TAKE HIM OFF NOW MY BETS ARE IN PLAY WITHOUT  TAVERNIER monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 672


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:42:34 PM »
Jones starts the halves like a rocket .

Majority of contact was inside the box so defo penalty
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:41:21 PM
Behave!

Go for all 3 points!

lost   drug taker  surely ..monkey

ave another butchers   :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:42:34 PM
Jones starts the halves like a rocket .

Majority of contact was inside the box so defo penalty

that's what he is all about - he is a tricky and fast as fuck and a defender's nightmare - he just hasn't got much of a shot or back post cross..

a big 3 points if we can pull this off despite their form... and will get me thinking about the play offs
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:55:02 PM »
decent save that from Lumley ... 1-0 up is fuck all until the whistle goes.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:04:42 PM »
Possession and build up has been excellent last few minutes
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 928


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:15:38 PM »
hanging on well
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:15:58 PM »
I would give jones MOM... he is not yet the finished article -

from non -league to boro in the championship is some rise he should be proud of...
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:18:56 PM »
Some seriously wasted chances
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:19:44 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 03:15:38 PM
hanging on well

you might say not good enough to kill teams off and that might catch us out..


Wilder has made an impact alright .... and that's Tavernier all over - fails to deliver in the big moments with another missed chance
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 537


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:22:36 PM »
Hes definitely made an impact

With some decent recruits in January a SERIOUS promotion push could be on the cards
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 982


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:23:48 PM »
CMON BORO --- BEATING ANY OF THE TOP 2 HOME OR AWAY IS ALWAYS A BIG RESULT FOR ME..


BIG WIN TODAY FROM BORO. TTTEESIDERS :
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 672


View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:25:14 PM »
Quite impressive today !

Play like that and play offs certain
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 330


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:53:07 PM »
Very decent result  :like:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 084


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:01:35 PM »
Isiah MOM.

We started well but lost the impetus in the first half both sides having decent chances.. Second half we always the better side. Deserved win.  :like:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 577



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:11:57 PM »
Really enjoyed that game, forgot how that felt!

Bollocks talked about Isiah Jones, his end product is very good. His assist and goals is already better than Traore!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 