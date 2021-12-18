headset

Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:52:58 PM » same as usual we don't take our chances when on top - it leaves the game wide open for them to nick one

Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:05:06 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:01:40 PM Jones started like a young Stuart Ripley.



i like him but I also see him as another Traore - his numbers wont add up - he is tricky but can he fuck hit a ball .. watch him



if he could hit a ball like Downing in the sky box box he would be some player and that's why he is at boro i like him but I also see him as another Traore - his numbers wont add up - he is tricky but can he fuck hit a ball .. watch himif he could hit a ball like Downing in the sky box box he would be some player and that's why he is at boro « Last Edit: Today at 02:07:55 PM by headset »

Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:22 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:42:34 PM Jones starts the halves like a rocket .



Majority of contact was inside the box so defo penalty



that's what he is all about - he is a tricky and fast as fuck and a defender's nightmare - he just hasn't got much of a shot or back post cross..



a big 3 points if we can pull this off despite their form... and will get me thinking about the play offs that's what he is all about - he is a tricky and fast as fuck and a defender's nightmare - he just hasn't got much of a shot or back post cross..a big 3 points if we can pull this off despite their form... and will get me thinking about the play offs

Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:15:58 PM » I would give jones MOM... he is not yet the finished article -



from non -league to boro in the championship is some rise he should be proud of...

Re: Match thread - Boro v Cherries « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:19:44 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 03:15:38 PM hanging on well



you might say not good enough to kill teams off and that might catch us out..





Wilder has made an impact alright .... and that's Tavernier all over - fails to deliver in the big moments with another missed chance you might say not good enough to kill teams off and that might catch us out..Wilder has made an impact alright .... and that's Tavernier all over - fails to deliver in the big moments with another missed chance