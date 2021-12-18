headset

Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « on: Today at 08:30:32 AM » Headsets last chance to make some money off the bookmakers.

Before Santa pops down the chimney.





Two horses tickle Headsets fancy this morning and will get a £1 E/W placed on them.





3 pm at Ascot _ Caribean Boy.



3.15 pm at Newcastle _ Iceman Dennis.





Down to the bare bones in the football So.

The tricky £1 treble today consists of one of each.





Notts Forest home win.



Leeds Draw.



Liverpool away win.



the is not much value in that 3 but the Leeds draw helps a touch.







