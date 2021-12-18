Welcome,
December 18, 2021, 07:40:27 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
Author
Topic: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
on:
Today
at 08:30:32 AM »
Headsets last chance to make some money off the bookmakers.
Before Santa pops down the chimney.
Two horses tickle Headsets fancy this morning and will get a £1 E/W placed on them.
3 pm at Ascot _ Caribean Boy.
3.15 pm at Newcastle _ Iceman Dennis.
Down to the bare bones in the football So.
The tricky £1 treble today consists of one of each.
Notts Forest home win.
Leeds Draw.
Liverpool away win.
the is not much value in that 3 but the Leeds draw helps a touch.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:11:56 AM »
Change of approach this week, going 3 from 4 of
Forest
Oxford
Morecambe
All draws
And a Mackem win
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 928
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:52:28 AM »
Forest
Blackburn
Sunderland
Rotherham pays 15/1
tempted to add Blackpool, takes acca to 35/1
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:44 PM »
And his Boro bets are as follows.
Got to have a win shot in for good measure. So it's two-score casts today.
S/C - Tavernier 2-1 Boro £2.50 @ 75/1
S/C - Sporar 1-1. Boro £2.50 @ 22/1
Anytime goal Crooks £2.50 @ 7/2
Last Goal Ikpeazu £2.50 @ 11/2.
That's me covering all bases in the search for a winning bet!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:55:15 PM »
I've got the draw in my treble... so that result is in stone.
I've just punted 50p on Ben White to score 1st - 2-2 end result in this live game - 375/1...
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:08:34 PM »
50p on ex - boro boy - Forshaw to bag a goal anytime for the dirties @ 22-1
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 333
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:11:33 PM »
Never trust the mackems hey Ginge
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:49:09 PM »
NICE ONE FORSHAW...
I hope dirty Leeds get fucking tonked now the Yorkshire bastards...
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 990
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:02:21 PM »
0-2
1-5 - come arsenal make it happen with Forshaw bagging the last goal to soften my bet in 2 a winner...
Logged
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
