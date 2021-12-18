Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
headset
Posts: 3 990


« on: Today at 08:30:32 AM »
Headsets last chance to make some money off the bookmakers.
Before Santa pops down the chimney.


Two horses tickle Headsets fancy this morning and will get a £1 E/W placed on them.


3 pm at Ascot _ Caribean Boy.

3.15 pm at Newcastle _ Iceman Dennis.


Down to the bare bones in the football So.
The tricky £1 treble today consists of one of each.


Notts Forest home win.

Leeds Draw.

Liverpool away win.

the is not much value in that 3 but the Leeds draw helps a touch.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 333


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:56 AM »
Change of approach this week, going 3 from 4 of

Forest
Oxford
Morecambe

All draws

And a Mackem win
Gingerpig
Posts: 928


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:28 AM »
Forest
Blackburn
 Sunderland
Rotherham    pays 15/1

tempted to add Blackpool, takes acca to 35/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 3 990


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:44 PM »
And his Boro bets are as follows.

Got to have a win shot in for good measure. So it's two-score casts today.




S/C - Tavernier 2-1 Boro £2.50 @ 75/1

S/C - Sporar 1-1.  Boro £2.50 @ 22/1



Anytime goal Crooks £2.50 @ 7/2

Last Goal  Ikpeazu £2.50 @ 11/2.



That's me covering all bases in the search for a winning bet!
headset
Posts: 3 990


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:55:15 PM »
I've got the draw in my treble... so that result is in stone.




I've just punted 50p on Ben White to score 1st - 2-2 end result in this live game - 375/1...
headset
Posts: 3 990


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:34 PM »
50p on ex - boro boy - Forshaw to bag a goal anytime for the dirties @ 22-1


Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 333


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:33 PM »
Never trust the mackems hey Ginge
headset
Posts: 3 990


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:49:09 PM »
NICE ONE FORSHAW...:wanker:


I hope dirty Leeds get fucking tonked now the Yorkshire bastards... monkey
headset
Posts: 3 990


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:02:21 PM »
monkey 0-2

1-5 - come arsenal make it happen with Forshaw bagging the last goal to soften my bet in 2 a winner...
