December 18, 2021, 11:49:37 AM
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
Today at 08:30:32 AM
Headsets last chance to make some money off the bookmakers.
Before Santa pops down the chimney.


Two horses tickle Headsets fancy this morning and will get a £1 E/W placed on them.


3 pm at Ascot _ Caribean Boy.

3.15 pm at Newcastle _ Iceman Dennis.


Down to the bare bones in the football So.
The tricky £1 treble today consists of one of each.


Notts Forest home win.

Leeds Draw.

Liverpool away win.

the is not much value in that 3 but the Leeds draw helps a touch.
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:56 AM
Change of approach this week, going 3 from 4 of

Forest
Oxford
Morecambe

All draws

And a Mackem win
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:28 AM
Forest
Blackburn
 Sunderland
Rotherham    pays 15/1

tempted to add Blackpool, takes acca to 35/1
