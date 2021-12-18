Welcome,
December 18, 2021, 11:49:37 AM
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
Author
Topic: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner (Read 141 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 965
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
on:
Today
at 08:30:32 AM »
Headsets last chance to make some money off the bookmakers.
Before Santa pops down the chimney.
Two horses tickle Headsets fancy this morning and will get a £1 E/W placed on them.
3 pm at Ascot _ Caribean Boy.
3.15 pm at Newcastle _ Iceman Dennis.
Down to the bare bones in the football So.
The tricky £1 treble today consists of one of each.
Notts Forest home win.
Leeds Draw.
Liverpool away win.
the is not much value in that 3 but the Leeds draw helps a touch.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 329
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:11:56 AM »
Change of approach this week, going 3 from 4 of
Forest
Oxford
Morecambe
All draws
And a Mackem win
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 926
Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:52:28 AM »
Forest
Blackburn
Sunderland
Rotherham pays 15/1
tempted to add Blackpool, takes acca to 35/1
