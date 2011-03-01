Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BORIS GETS A SIX MONTH SORT IT OUT NOTICE.  (Read 393 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 07:53:49 AM »
OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES - MANY WHO LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD SORT OF KNEW THAT - HE WILL BE GONE SPRINGTIME - HE IS ON A FREE RIDE DUE TO COVID - AS WOULD ANYONE IN THE SAME SEAT RED OR BLUE.




IF ONLY THE RABID LEFTIES UNDERSTOOD THINGS A TAD BETTER - THEY WOULD NOT SEE THEMSELVES WOUND UP EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK




THE BLOOD PRESSURE TABLETS THE RABID LEFTIES MUST GO THROUGH WEEKLY OVER BORIS & THE TORY PARTY IS NOBODY'S BUSINESS.


BORIS WISHES YOU ALL A MERRY XMAS & NEW YEAR ...monkey


:ukfist:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10322447/Boris-Johnson-six-months-notice-angry-
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:26:53 PM »
So hes going nowhere?

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:51:37 PM »
Hes fucking toast  :bc:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:06:17 PM »
fuck off bob that's to easy .... give us the month or your vote is void
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:50:32 PM »
Must admit Ive been hearing Boris is toast since around September 2019 when he prorogued parliament and lied to the queen

So hes been toast for 27 months  :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:07 AM »
Hes in a much worse place this morning after his mate Lord Frost turned on him yesterday, looking right up against it now
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:12:02 PM »
Boris's race is run. He did his job, now time to move on.

The Tories should be looking at a more statesmanlike, serious, resolute, principled leader. Don't be  surprised if the next incumbent isn't one of those being widely tipped.
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:31:58 PM »
Where the fuck will they find one of them
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:48:22 PM »
Badenoch, Mercer, Tugendhat, Anderson, Baker, Bradley, Davies or even Davison.
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:34:00 PM »
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:45:08 PM »
He is definitely on the ropes and Teflon coated,,,,,


I will still say for now he is bombproof with this COVID lark.
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:48:22 PM
Badenoch, Mercer, Tugendhat, Anderson, Baker, Bradley, Davies or even Davison.

No one then
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:47:35 PM »
Well they matched my criteria. Which requirements do you find lacking?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:19:39 PM »
I dont think the overweight  albino will last until March. Heres a thought. Frosty resigns his peerage and stands at the next bye election. Possible next PM.?
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:46:44 PM »
Baker could be a decent shout.

:like:
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 05:47:35 PM
Well they matched my criteria. Which requirements do you find lacking?

Tory.
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:49:45 PM »
So you think that they're not 'Tory' :duh:

Interesting observation.
